Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Two Critical After Paterson Fast-Food Restaurant Shooting

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Banana King, 21st Avenue, Paterson.
Banana King, 21st Avenue, Paterson. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

PATERSON, N.J. -- Two Paterson men were both reported in critical condition after being shot overnight Friday outside a city fast food restaurant.

Both were struck in the parking lot of the Banana King restaurant at 21st Avenue and Summer Street just after 4 a.m., authorities said.

The victims -- one 25, the other 27 -- were at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint announcement.

Vadles asked that anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help solve the case contact her office's tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org .

Or contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at (973) 321-1342 .

Calls will be kept confidential, she said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.