Two-Day Effort Announced To Save Lives On I-95

Law enforcement agencies up and down the east coast are teaming to protect motorists on I-95 as part of the National Drive to Save Lives Campaign.

State police agencies from 15 east coast states - including New York and Connecticut - are teaming in an effort to “keep one of the country’s most highly-traveled interstates, I-95 safe and fatality-free.”

There will be an increased police presence on the interstate during the two-day detailed effort, with officers and troopers focusing on seat belt violations, safety restraint use, speeding, impaired and distracted driving.

According to police, “ I-95 is a major travel route along the East Coast, more than 33,000 deaths occur each year on our nation’s roadways, making highway fatalities rank as one of the top 12 causes of death in the United States and it is the leading cause of death among teens.”

The other 12 states participating in the National Drive to Save Lives Campaign include:

Florida;

Georgia;

South Carolina;

North Carolina;

Virginia;

Maryland;

Delaware;

Pennsylvania;

Rhode Island;

Massachusetts;

New Hampshire;

Maine.

