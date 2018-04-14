Contact Us
Two Pedestrians Struck In Ridgewood

Jerry DeMarco
Ridgewood police, firefighters and EMS responded. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. -- Two pedestrians sustained what appeared to be minor injuries when they were struck by a car Monday night in Ridgewood.

The driver remained and cooperated with police while the victims were taken to The Valley Hospital following the crash at the intersection of North Monroe Street and West Ridgewood Avenue.

There was no immediate word on possible summonses or charges.

Village police, firefighters and EMS responded.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this article.

