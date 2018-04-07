Two Shot, Gunman Sought In Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- A manhunt was on for a gunman who shot two victims on an Englewood street Tuesday morning.

The extent of their injuries weren't immediately known after the victims were struck on Prospect Avenue just after 8:30 a.m.

The shooter was believed to be in his 20s and wearing an Army hat and jacket.

Bergen County sheriff's officers joined Englewood police in the search.

Anyone who may have seen something or has information that could help find the shooter is asked to call Englewood police: (201) 568-2711 .

Do not attempt to approach him yourself.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.