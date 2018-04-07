Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Two Shot, Gunman Sought In Englewood

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Prospect Avenue in Englewood
Prospect Avenue in Englewood Photo Credit: Googlemaps

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- A manhunt was on for a gunman who shot two victims on an Englewood street Tuesday morning.

The extent of their injuries weren't immediately known after the victims were struck on Prospect Avenue just after 8:30 a.m.

The shooter was believed to be in his 20s and wearing an Army hat and jacket.

Bergen County sheriff's officers joined Englewood police in the search.

Anyone who may have seen something or has information that could help find the shooter is asked to call Englewood police: (201) 568-2711 .

Do not attempt to approach him yourself.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.