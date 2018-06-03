Contact Us
UPDATE: Barricaded Lodi Man Agrees To Come Out When Son Gets Home

A SWAT team and dozens of other law enforcement personnel rushed to the 200 block of Union Street just after 4 p.m. Photo Credit: Danny O'Beirne for DAILY VOICE
At the scene. Photo Credit: Danny O'Beirne for DAILY VOICE

UPDATE: An emotionally troubled man who barricaded himself in his Lodi apartment Wednesday told negotiators that he will come out once his son comes home from work between 8 and 8:30 p.m.

"He doesn't have a weapon or any hostages," a law enforcement official said. "He's agreed to come out once his son comes home."

A SWAT team and dozens of other law enforcement personnel rushed to the 200 block of Union Street just after 4 p.m.

Lodi police told people to remain sheltered-in-place inside their homes and businesses.

Surrounding blocks also were cordoned off.

"While no immediate threat exists to the area, we want to keep everyone safe during this time," police said.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

