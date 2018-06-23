UPDATE: Body Found At Fair Lawn Home Of NY Giants Player Janoris Jenkins

A body was found Tuesday afternoon at the Fair Lawn home of Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins, authorities confirmed.

"They're still trying to sort out what happened," a law enforcement told Daily Voice after Van Saun Place was cordoned off at the corner of Newton Place.

The Pro Bowl cornerback was out of town -- apparently at his Florida home -- when a worker found the male body in the basement around 10 a.m. Tuesday, another said.

Homicide detectives with the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Crime Scene Unit, the county Medical Examiner's Office and forensic investigators from the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification -- which collects evidence -- joined Fair Lawn police at the scene.

"The deceased is not the owner of the residence, but the identity of the male decedent cannot be released until next of kin have been notified," Assistant Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said. "The investigation is ongoing, and additional information will be provided when it is available and appropriate for release."

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.