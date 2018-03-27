UPDATE: Couple, Both 64, Struck In Hackensack By Tenafly Driver

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- ( UPDATE ) A 64-year-old couple were struck near a Hackensack bus stop Friday morning.

Both were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that Police Capt. Francesco Aquila said weren't life-threatening after being struck at Atlantic and River streets just after 9:30 a.m.

One complained of right shoulder pain and other of pain to the left leg, said Aquila, the officer in charge of the department.

The driver, 35, from Tenafly, received a summons, he said.

An NJ Transit officer who was at the bus stop and a New Jersey State Police trooper who was driving by joined a Hackensack police officer at the scene.

A witness said one of the victims was thrown several feet.

