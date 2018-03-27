Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
UPDATE: Couple, Both 64, Struck In Hackensack By Tenafly Driver

Jerry DeMarco
One of the victims was lying on his back near the center of the street to the right of this photograph while the other kneeled over him.
One of the victims was lying on his back near the center of the street to the right of this photograph while the other kneeled over him.

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- ( UPDATE ) A 64-year-old couple were struck near a Hackensack bus stop Friday morning.

Both were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that Police Capt. Francesco Aquila said weren't life-threatening after being struck at Atlantic and River streets just after 9:30 a.m.

One complained of right shoulder pain and other of pain to the left leg, said Aquila, the officer in charge of the department.

The driver, 35, from Tenafly, received a summons, he said.

An NJ Transit officer who was at the bus stop and a New Jersey State Police trooper who was driving by joined a Hackensack police officer at the scene.

A witness said one of the victims was thrown several feet.

