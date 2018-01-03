UPDATE: Gas-Fed Deck Fire Destroys Wayne Home

WAYNE, N.J. -- Propane fed a raging fire that consumed a Wayne house Friday, causing several small explosions and drawing dozens of firefighters.

No injuries were reported.

The noontime blaze broke out on a rear deck (see photo above) before racing through the MacDonald Drive home, occupied by a man and his daughter, responders at the scene said.

Firefighters were forced out as flames engulfed the two-story home, they said. It took three hours to bring it under control.

A PSE&G crew was summoned to kill live wires that had fallen.

