UPDATE: Hackensack Gunman Commits Suicide Near Riverbank

UPDATE: An elderly Hackensack man sitting above the Hackensack River pulled out a gun, shot himself in the head and then fell to the embankment below early Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The Anderson Street bridge into Teaneck was temporarily closed while authorities recovered the body.

Two people who called police told the responding officer that "they had seen an elderly male attempting to climb over a bridge guardrail," Capt. Peter Busciglio said. "They offered him help [and] he refused.

"On their way back over the bridge, the same two parties observed the victim laying still in the grass, not moving," the captain said. "They called out to him but did not receive a response.

"The responding officer observed the male, described as an elderly white male, laying still with appeared to be head trauma. The officer advised HQ and the scene was secured.

"Detectives responded," Busciglio said. "It appeared that the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

"The male was later identified but his name can’t be released until family notification can be made," the captain said.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video from Spotless Quick Lube & Car Wash nearby.

