UPDATE: Maywood Detectives Help Capture Gunman Who Shot Two In Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- (UPDATE) Thanks to two Maywood police detectives, a gunman who shot a couple Tuesday morning in Englewood and then carjacked a vehicle in Hackensack was captured after a chase down the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.

The man and woman were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after being shot around 8:15 a.m. at 223 West Palisade Ave., Englewood Police Chief Lawrence Sufffern said.

Both were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in serious condition but were expected to live.

Soon after, the suspect -- identified as Odari Green, 37, of Hackensack -- carjacked a black Honda Accord on Park Avenue in Hackensack.

Maywood Detective Sgt. Richard Brown and Detective Matthew Parodi were in an unmarked vehicle when they spotted Green driving on Essex Street, Maywood Police Chief David Pegg said.

They followed it onto Route 80 and then the southbound Garden State Parkway, the chief said.

State Police from the Bloomfield barracks who'd been notified tried to pull over the car, but it sped off, launching a brief chase -- with speeds reaching 85 miles an hour, authorities said.

Green drove on the right shoulder for much of the pursuit, then struck another vehicle as took Exit 145 onto eastbound Route 280, they said.

Troopers and the Maywood detectives immediately boxed him in, so Green bailed out.

The former Florida resident was quickly captured, NJSP Sgt. Jeff Flynn said.

"The gun was found inside the car," a law enforcement source told Daily Voice.

Englewood schools and Hackensack University Medical Center's emergency room were among the facilities temporarily locked down.

