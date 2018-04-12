(UPDATE) SWAT Breaks Through Door, Seizes Barricaded Elmwood Park Man

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. -- (UPDATE) Members of a Bergen County Regional SWAT team battered open a side door and seized an Elmwood Park man who'd threatened to kill himself Saturday afternoon.

The suicidal man was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with cuts on his abdomen and wrists after surrendering without a struggle around 3:50 p.m., a little over 2½ hours after the standoff began, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

He will undergo a psychiatric evaluation, the chief said, adding that no decision on possible charges had been made yet.

"We're two-for-two," Foligno said, referring to a similar incident earlier this month.

******

******

"We'd prefer not to have these incidents," the chief said, "but we like when force isn't necessary and everyone comes out safe."

Foligno's officers cordoned off the stretch of Falmouth Avenue home after the barricaded subject "threatened to shoot himself with a .45-caliber handgun," the chief said.

A negotiator was brought in, along with off-duty Detective Anthony DiPasquale, who knows the man through police-related business dealings, he said.

No gun was found after the SWAT team breached the door and found the man sitting on his living-room couch, Foligno said.

The chief thanked and praised the SWAT team, the negotiator and his officers for their professionalism.

"It's good when everyone goes home safe," he said.

