UPDATE: SWAT Team Removes Barricaded Lodi Man

UPDATE: An emotionally troubled man who barricaded himself in his Lodi apartment Wednesday was safely brought out by SWAT team members after a nearly five-hour standoff.

"He's going to be transported to [Hackensack University Medical Center] for an evaluation," Lt. Robert Salerno said moments later.

The middle-aged man wasn't injured, was alone in the Union Street apartment and didn't have any firearms, Salerno said.

He'd told negotiators that he would come out once his son came home from work between 8-8:30.

About 15 minutes or so after the deadline passed, the SWAT unit fired four "flash-bang" CO2 sound cartridges inside to disable him.

He was brought to the hospital, where a law enforcement official said he'll remain in custody pending consideration of possible charges.

The tactical team and dozens of other law enforcement personnel from Lodi and other area towns rushed to the 200 block of Union Street just after 4 p.m. after a caller incorrectly said a barricaded man had a gun and appeared intent on using it.

Lodi police told people to remain sheltered-in-place inside their homes and businesses while a negotiator determined that he wasn't armed. Surrounding blocks also were cordoned off.

"While no immediate threat exists to the area, we want to keep everyone safe during this time," the department said in an alert.

Soon after, a mobile paramedic unit from Hackensack University Medical Center arrived.

