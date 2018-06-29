Contact Us
UPDATE: Tanker Rollover Closes Northbound Route 17 In Hasbrouck Heights

Jerry DeMarco
Only one lane of northbound Route 17 was open at the scene. Photo Credit: Adam Pacyga for DAILY VOICE
The tanker struck the back of the white Mercedes before rolling. Photo Credit: Adam Pacyga for DAILY VOICE
The trucker was transported to HUMC. Photo Credit: Adam Pacyga for DAILY VOICE
Nutchies Auto Service of Lodi handled the tow. Photo Credit: Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE

UPDATE: Northbound Route 17 remained closed indefinitely after a tanker truck struck a sedan and rolled over Monday afternoon near the Bendix Diner on Route 17 in Hasbrouck Heights, spilling fuel across the roadway.

The 53-year-old tanker driver was taken to nearby Hackensack University Medical Center with knee pain and a cut on his finger, Detective Lt. Michael Colaneri Jr. told Daily Voice.

He was carrying 3,000 gallons of diesel fuel when he apparently swerved to avoid a Mercedes sedan driven by a 17-year-old Rutherford boy and struck its rear passenger side fender, the lieutenant said.

"After the initial impact, the Mercedes rear-ended a third vehicle driven by a 20-year-old female out of Carlstadt," Colaneri said.

The tanker, meanwhile, spun out of control, rolled over and landed on its wheels, he said.A 16-year-old girl in the Mercedes, accompanied by her father, refused medical treatment for a cut on her finger, Colaneri said. Neither the driver of the Mercedes nor the third vehicle was injured, he said.

Borough police and firefighters were joined by several Bergen County Hazardous Materials personnel, county sheriff's officers and state DOT workers. Nutchies Auto Service of Lodi handled the tow.

Northbound Route 17 was backed up for miles.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

