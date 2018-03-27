UPDATE: Wallington Police Seize Boy Who Brought BB Gun To School

WALLINGTON, N.J. -- Students and staff at Wallington Jr./Sr. High School were briefly sheltered in place Thursday while police seized a 13-year-old boy who'd shown off a plastic BB gun to classmates, authorities said.

"It appears that [the] student was showing his plastic BB gun outside of school in the woods while on lunch break" just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Capt. Shawn Kudlacik said Friday morning.

"Fortunately someone 'saw something and said something'," Kudlacik told Daily Voice. "School officials swiftly interceded and confiscated the orange-tipped plastic BB gun and plastic BB's, which were in his backpack."

Then they called police, who brought the boy to headquarters, the captain said.

An investigation was continuing and will be resolved "based on the facts of the case while we execute the proper protocols under the circumstances that are currently present," he said.

A shelter-in-place lasted about a half-hour, Schools Supt. James Albro said in an email to parents.

