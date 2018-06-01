UPDATE: Wallington Woman, 20, Killed In Crash 'Polite, Respectful, Helpful'

UPDATE: A 20-year-old Wallington woman was killed before dawn Sunday when her sedan ran up a utility pole guide wire and rolled over -- ejecting her through the window -- before landing on top of her, authorities said.

Loved ones and friends were shaken to hear that Emily Desbiens had died in the tragic accident.

"Emily Desbiens was one of our team managers up until her graduating," the Wallington High School football team posted on Facebook.

"She always had a smile, was polite and respectful and always helpful," the post says. "We send our condolences to her family and friends. We will always remember her and may she rest peacefully. God Bless Her."

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was probing the crash, which occurred around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Her body was taken to the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office for toxicology tests.

Desbiens, who was attending William Paterson University, apparently wasn't wearing a seatbelt when her 2006 Toyota Corolla ran up the guide wire on the opposite side of northbound Mount Pleasant Avenue moments after she'd made a left from eastbound Paterson Avenue, authorities said.

Firefighters from Wallington and Carlstadt responded along with borough police.

CHECK BACK FOR ARRANGEMENTS

