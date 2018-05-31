UPDATE: WPU Student From Wallington, 20, Killed In Overnight Crash

UPDATE: A 20-year-old Wallington woman was killed before dawn Sunday when her sedan ran up a guide wire and rolled over -- ejecting her through the window -- before landing on top of her, authorities said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was probing the crash, which occurred around 2:30 a.m.

Her body was taken to the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office for toxicology testing.

The woman, a student at William Paterson University, apparently wasn't wearing a seatbelt when she turned her 2006 Toyota Corolla left from eastbound Paterson Avenue onto Mount Pleasant Avenue and it ran up the guide wire, authorities said.

Firefighters from Wallington and Carlstadt responded along with borough police.

