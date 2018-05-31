Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

UPDATE: WPU Student From Wallington, 20, Killed In Overnight Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was probing the crash
The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was probing the crash Photo Credit: Googlemaps

UPDATE: A 20-year-old Wallington woman was killed before dawn Sunday when her sedan ran up a guide wire and rolled over -- ejecting her through the window -- before landing on top of her, authorities said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was probing the crash, which occurred around 2:30 a.m.

Her body was taken to the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office for toxicology testing.

The woman, a student at William Paterson University, apparently wasn't wearing a seatbelt when she turned her 2006 Toyota Corolla left from eastbound Paterson Avenue onto Mount Pleasant Avenue and it ran up the guide wire, authorities said.

Firefighters from Wallington and Carlstadt responded along with borough police.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.