Veteran Park Ridge Lawman Sworn As Bergen Chiefs Association President

GARFIELD, N.J. -- Park Ridge Police Chief Joseph Madden was sworn in over the weekend as the 93rd president of the Bergen County Police Chiefs Association.

Madden and the 2018 board officers were sworn in by new State Attorney General (and former Bergen County Prosecutor) Gurbir S. Grewal during an installation dinner at the Venetian in Garfield.

The board:

Immediate Past President: Oakland Police Chief Edward J. Kasper

1st Vice President: Old Tappan Police Chief Thomas M. Shine

2nd Vice President: Rutherford Police Chief John R. Russo

3rd Vice President: Montvale Police Chief Jeremy Abrams

Recording Secretary: Wallington Police Chief Carmello Imbruglia

Financial Secretary: Bergenfield Police Chief Cathy Madalone

Sergeant-At-Arms: Haworth Police Chief Michael Gracey

Treasurer: Cresskill Police Chief Edward J. Wrixon

The association has a rich history dating back more than 85 years.

MISSION STATEMENT: To secure a closer official and personal relationship among police officials in the County of Bergen; to secure unity of action in police matters; to elevate the standards of police institutions; to strive for advancement among all lines that pertain to the prevention and to the detection of crime and the promotion of police efficiency in general.

