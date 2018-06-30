Victim, Ex-Boyfriend ID'd In South Hackensack Motel Murder-Suicide

UPDATE: A Paterson police officer had to fire a shot through a window to get into a South Hackensack motel room where a man who'd abducted his ex-girlfriend in Paterson had just shot and killed her and then himself, authorities said.

Jose Segura-Montero, 45, snatched Marcia Fererra, 41, from her 16th Avenue apartment just after 5 a.m., Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Paterson police tracked the couple -- both from Paterson -- to Room 130 of the Knights Inn on Route 46, where they were joined by South Hackensack police, just after 8:30 a.m., Calo said.

"After the officers announced their presence, shots were fired inside the room," Calo said.

"After being unable to force open the door, one Paterson officer discharged his firearm, firing a single round through a lower corner of the tempered glass window," the prosecutor said.

"Once the window shattered, the officer made entry through it and discovered the lifeless bodies of both the victim and suspect," Calo said. "The shot fired by the officer did not strike anyone."

A revolver was recovered, he added.

Calo's Major Crimes Unit responded, along with the county Medical Examiner, the county sheriff’s forensic Bureau of Criminal Identification and South Hackensack uniformed officers and detectives.

