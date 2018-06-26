Victim In Teaneck Storefront Crash Taken To Hospital Across The Street

One of three people in a car that crashed into a nail salon on Teaneck Road just after noon Thursday was taken across the street to Holy Name Medical Center, police said.

Teaneck police, firefighters and Volunteer Ambulance Corps members responded to the 12:10 p.m. Teaneck Road crash.

Although all three occupants reported injuries, two refused medical aid, Deputy Police Chief John A. Faggello said.

“Due to the damage to the structure at 713 Teaneck Road, the Teaneck Township Building Department was contacted to respond,” Faggello said.

The vehicle was towed, the scene was cleared and the roadway was re-opened to vehicular and pedestrian traffic within an hour, the deputy chief said.

The cause of the crash was still being investigated, he said.

