Victim Stabbed To Death At Totowa QuickChek

A stabbing at a Totowa QuickChek overnight Sunday left a victim dead.

The assailant fled the Union Boulevard convenience store after stabbing the victim several times in the shoulder and leg just after 3:30 a.m., responders said.

Witnesses said police had a suspect in custody soon after.

Responding police conducted CPR before the victim was pronounced dead.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office was investigating along with Totowa police.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.