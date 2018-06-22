VIDEO: Authorities Seize Six In Brutal NYC Stabbing Death In Paterson

Six suspects were arrested in Paterson in connection with the mistaken-identity stabbing death of a 15-year-old boy in the Bronx, authorities confirmed Monday morning.

Video shows five reupted members of the Dominican Trinitarios gang – one with a large knife -- dragging Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz out of a bodega on East 183rd Street and hacking him late Tuesday night.

He made it to St. Barnabas Hospital but died after being repeatedly stabbed, including in the neck, the NYPD said.

They also said the attackers got the wrong person: They thought he was someone recorded having sex with one of their relatives.

Lesandro was a member of the NYPD Explorers program and hoped he’d someday become a detective.

In Paterson, one of six suspects who were caught jumped from the window of a house at East 24th Street and Sixth Avenue but was quickly chased down, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

All six were being held in the city lockup on arrest warrants out of the 48th Precinct in the Bronx, the director said:

Jefferson Quezada, 20, of Paterson and the rest from the Bronx: Manuel De Larose and Franklin Edward, both 18, Danel Fernandez and Jose Munoz, both 21 and Antonio Santiago Rodriguez, 25.

“Initial arrests have been made, and more are anticipated,” city police said in a statement. “The NYPD thanks the public for the outpouring of tips in this case, and encourages people to continue to come forward if they have information to share."

