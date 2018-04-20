Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
VIDEO: Bogota Firefighter Injured In House Blaze OK

Jerry DeMarco
At the Sunday morning fire on Queen Anne Road in Bogota.
At the Sunday morning fire on Queen Anne Road in Bogota. Video Credit: homer218
Hackensack sent a ladder truck. Ridgefield Park assisted, as well. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Hackensack FD
At the scene. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Bogota FD

BOGOTA, N.J. -- A Bogota firefighter was treated for a knee injury after he and his colleagues doused a Sunday morning house blaze with help from neighboring companies.

"Crazy how things can be going so good then in the blink of an eye so bad," the injured firefighter posted on Facebook Sunday afternoon.

"Thank you to everyone who was there with me and to the guys that got me out of there quick. Damn good stop to a well-advanced fire," added the firefighter, who was released after being treated at a local hospital. "Through the thick and thin, I'm proud to be a member of this department."

Hackensack and Ridgefield Park firefighters joined them at the Queen Anne Road blaze, which broke out just before 10 a.m.

Teaneck Box 54 assisted with firefighter rehab, while police auxiliary officers handled traffic. Also responding was an ambulance from Holy Name Medical Center.

ALSO SEE (PHOTO GALLERY): Flames tore through a Lodi condominium complex Sunday evening, sending a firefighter to the hospital with a foot injury and collapsing the roof.

