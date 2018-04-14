Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

VIDEO: Hit-Run Route 17 Pickup Loses Two Wheels, Causes Extensive Damage

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Watch the flying wheel hit the store window. Up ahead in the video, the driver comes to retrieve it.
Watch the flying wheel hit the store window. Up ahead in the video, the driver comes to retrieve it. Video Credit: AutoSport store owner Salvatore Marsilla
Anyone who sees the truck or the driver -- or has information that can help authorities find either -- is asked to contact either Upper Saddle River PD: (201) 327-2700 or Ramsey PD: (201) 327-2400. Photo Credit: COURTESY: AutoSport store owner Salvatore Marsilla

Police on both sides of the state border were looking for the owner of a white pickup truck that lost two rear wheels on northbound Route 17 in Upper Saddle River near Rockland County -- one of which smashed into a store window and the other which caused two minor vehicle crashes.

Surveillance video ( above ) shows one of the tires flying through the air into a front window at the AutoSport store just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Soon after, the pickup driver rushes into the frame, retrieving the wheel from outside Salvatore Marsilla's auto body and detailing shop.

USR and Ramsey police also responded to a pair of crashes caused by the other wheel.

No one was seriously injured, Upper Saddle River Detective Lt. Edward Kane said.

Anyone who sees the truck or the driver -- or has information that can help authorities find either -- is asked to contact either Upper Saddle River PD: (201) 327-2700 or Ramsey PD: (201) 327-2400 .

