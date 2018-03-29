VIDEO: Mets Honor Port Authority Terror Attack Heroes

The New York Mets during Opening Day on Thursday honored four Port Authority police officers -- one of them from Bergen County -- for capturing a terrorist in December after a pipe bomb he was carrying exploded at the authority's midtown Manhattan bus terminal. But that wasn't all.

Bergen-based, three-year PAPD Officer Anthony Estevez threw out the first pitch, the department Honor Guard presented the colors -- then Officer Gilbert Ramos sang "God Bless America" during the seventh-inning stretch of the Metropolitans' 9-4 win over the Cardinals at Citified in Queens.

Also honored were Lt. Mariam Rubio (a 15-year Port Authority Police Department veteran), Sgt. Hector Martinez (a 19-year PAPD veteran) and Sgt. Victor Talimini (a 9-year PAPD veteran).

They were among eight officers who grabbed 27-year-old suspect Akayed Ullah after a crude improvised device detonated in a walkway beneath the Port Authority bus terminal during the morning rush Dec. 11.

Ullah, an ISIS-inspired Bangladeshi national who worked at an electrical company, was "wearing an improvised low-tech explosive device attached to his body" when it accidentally went off as he walked through passageway between the IND line at 7th Avenue and the IRT at 42nd Street and 8th Avenue around 7:20 a.m., authorities said at the time.

Several people were injured.

SEE: http://hackensack.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/video-times-square-suicide-bomber-27-identified/728735/

