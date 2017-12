CLIFFSIDE PARK, N.J. -- A jitney bus in a Cliffside Park parking lot was incinerated Saturday night. The cause wasn't immediately known.

A firefighter sustained a knee injury in the incident off Anderson Avenue next to the Greenhouse condos, behind what used to be a McDonalds.

Apart from that, there were no other injuries, Police Chief Richard Gaito said.

