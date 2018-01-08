VIDEO: Possible Reckless Driver Probed In Route 46 Crash In Ridgefield Park

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J. -- Ridgefield Park police said they were investigating a report that a reckless driver might have caused a Tuesday evening-rush crash that tied up westbound Route 46.

No serious injuries were reported after two people who were trapped in an SUV had to be removed by firefighters and EMS workers, Lt. Joseph Rella said.

Witnesses said the vehicle landed on its side in the middle of the narrow stretch of highway known as Winant Avenue, while a pickup truck struck a utility pole and slammed into the retaining wall of a private residence.

A third vehicle, which stopped a half-block or so ahead, sustained rear end damage.

Westbound Route 46 traffic was detoured at the NJ Turnpike/Route 80 ramp, with some directed through an eastbound lane to the Main Avenue bypass. Eastbound traffic was backed up past Teterboro Airport.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

An investigation was continuing.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.