Video Released Of Hit-Run Sedan That Struck Englewood Skateboarder

Authorities late Tuesday released surveillance video of a hit-and-run sedan that struck and severely injured an Englewood skateboarder.

Investigators found grainy surveillance video that shows the driver getting out of the car to check the vehicle's grill moments after the June 11 crash before continuing on.

Cristian Valdez, a 15-year-old Dwight Morrow High School freshman, was found soon after in the roadway of Knickerbocker Road near the intersection of Bilmar Place. The driver had fled north, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Investigators were looking for a dark 2001-2004 Audi A6 that will have obvious front-end damage, including a broken grill, and possible damage to the bumper, hood, and windshield, Calo said.

Cristian was recently moved out of the Intensive Care Unit and into a room at Hackensack University Medical Center, friends said. His injuries reportedly include brain trauma, a collapsed lung, kidney and spleen damage and fractures to his face and arm.

Anyone who saw something or has information that can help find whoever was responsible is asked to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit at (201) 226-5595 or the Englewood Police Department at (201) 568-2700 .

******

A GoFundMe page has been established to help with medical expenses: Cristian Valdez Recovery Fund

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.