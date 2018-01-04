VIDEO: Resident, Two Dogs Escape Lyndhurst Fire

LYNDHURST, N.J. -- ( UPDATE ) A Lyndhurst resident made it out with two small dogs Saturday as flames engulfed the upper floors of a single-family home.

Firefighters faced frigid cold in extinguishing the smoky Page Avenue blaze, which borough police Detective Vincent Auteri said apparently was sparked by a faulty extension cord in a second-floor bedroom.

The resident "detected a strange odor [around 10:50 a.m.] and ultimately found the second floor engulfed in smoke," Auteri said. "The occupant, along with two small dogs, made it at out of the home unharmed."

Lyndhurst firefighters received mutual aid from their colleagues from North Arlington, Rutherford, East Rutherford and Nutley.

Additional assistance was provided by the borough's Police Auxiliary, Police Emergency Squad, DPW and Parks and Recreation Department.

All responders "performed valiantly and were unfazed by the brutally cold temperatures," Auteri said.

FOLLOW Demonracer2 on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnsW9cC7pgHyQpXyY8FCIjQ

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.