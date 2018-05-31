Contact Us
Video Shows Woman Jumping To Death From Paterson Bridge

Arch Street Bridge in Paterson
Arch Street Bridge in Paterson Photo Credit: Troy Greer Jr.

A horrifying video shows a woman climbing a Paterson bridge and jumping to her death Sunday -- as some onlookers tried to help her and others recorded her last moments with their cellphones.

The woman in the video shimmies up an angled girder of the green Arch Street truss bridge, then takes a few breaths, swings her arms back and forth and leaps – arms and legs outstretched – into the Passaic River just before 4:30 p.m.

Bystanders pulled the woman from the water.

She was later pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center.

The graphic video was recorded by Try Greer Jr., a maintenance worker at Van Dyk Health Care, and published on Facebook.

Daily Voice isn’t publishing the video.

