FAIR LAWN, P.D. -- Fair Lawn police took a suspect into custody following a stabbing at a local pizzeria Wednesday night.

The victim refused transportation to a local hospital after being tended to by member of the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps following the 9 p.m. incident at Biagio's Pizza & Pasta on Fair Lawn Avenue.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.