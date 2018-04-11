Contact Us
VIDEO: Washington Township Landscaper Struck By Car, Flown To Hospital

Jerry DeMarco
A landscaper blowing leaves on a Washington Township street was flown to the hospital with head injuries Friday night after being struck by a car driven by a neighborhood resident, authorities said. Video Credit: Heather Zwain
At the scene. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- A landscaper blowing leaves on a Washington Township street was flown to the hospital with head injuries Friday night after being struck by a car driven by a neighborhood resident, authorities said.

The victim was back-pedaling onto Robinwood Road with a backpack blower on when he was struck by a sedan, Lt. Richard Skinner told Daily Voice.

He was thrown onto the hood, then rolled onto the ground, witnesses said.

The driver remained at the scene.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this article. Videos provided by Heather Zwain of Heather Zwain's The Bergen County Bible.

