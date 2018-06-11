VIDEOS: Police Release Bodycam Videos Of Ex-Met Lenny Dykstra's Arrest

Police in Linden have released bodycam footage from last month's arrest of former New York Mets centerfielder Lenny Dykstra.

Dykstra was carrying cocaine, Ecstasy and pot when he was arrested before dawn Wednesday for threatening an Uber driver with a gun the night of May 23, authorities said.

"Dude, I'm a convicted felon. I can't own a firearm," Dykstra, 55, says, adding that the driver was "crazy" and trying to kidnap him, driving 100 miles per hour.

The 47-year-old driver claimed otherwise.

"He told me he was going to shoot me and put it to the back of my head," he tells officers in a second video.

Dykstra threatened to kill him” when the former World Series champion refused Dykstra’s commands to change the original destination, said the driver, Brian Lutty.

Police said they didn't find a weapon but did recover the drugs in Dykstra's bag.

A member of the 1986 World Series champions, Dykstra -- who has a history of run-ins with the law -- was charged with making terroristic threats and various drug offenses before being released on a summons.

He, in turn, charged Lutty with false imprisonment.

