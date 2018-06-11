VIDEOS: Victim Hospitalized With Burns In Oradell House Inferno

At least one victim was hospitalized with serious burn injuries after being pulled by an Oradell police officer and off-duty firefighter in a fast-moving Tuesday night house blaze.

The 6 p.m. Kinderkamack Road fire quickly turned into a three-alarm inferno, with police and firefighters hurriedly searching for other victims.

Firefighters from Bergenfield, Dumont, Haworth, New Milford, Paramus, River Edge and Westwood were among the responders who joined their Oradell colleagues.

The cause wasn't immediately determined.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office responded, as it does in the case of all serious fires. No fatalities were immediately reported.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

