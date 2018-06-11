Contact Us
VIDEOS: Victim Hospitalized With Burns In Oradell House Inferno

Jerry DeMarco
At the scene.
At the scene. Video Credit: Contributed video
Kinderkamack Road house fire in Oradell.
Kinderkamack Road house fire in Oradell. Video Credit: Contributed video
Companies from surrounding towns joined their Oradell colleagues. Photo Credit: Contributed photo
At least one victim was hospitalized with serious burn injuries in a fast-moving Oradell house fire Tuesday night. Photo Credit: Special To Daily Voice
Aftermath. Photo Credit: Kim Ritchie
The Bergen County Prosecutor's Arson Investigations Unit was summoned, as it is in all serious fires. Photo Credit: Kim Ritchie

At least one victim was hospitalized with serious burn injuries after being pulled by an Oradell police officer and off-duty firefighter in a fast-moving Tuesday night house blaze.

The 6 p.m. Kinderkamack Road fire quickly turned into a three-alarm inferno, with police and firefighters hurriedly searching for other victims.

Firefighters from Bergenfield, Dumont, Haworth, New Milford, Paramus, River Edge and Westwood were among the responders who joined their Oradell colleagues.

The cause wasn't immediately determined.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office responded, as it does in the case of all serious fires. No fatalities were immediately reported.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

