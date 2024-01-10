Wallington PD: Lying Local Man Crosses Passaic Bridge, Returns With Heroin

WALLINGTON, N.J. -- A Wallington man told a police lieutenant he'd come from Garfield when, in fact, he'd just crossed over from Passaic with 10 folds of heroin stamped "PURE MAGIC," authorities said.

Lt. Joseph Rock saw 19-year-old Nicholas Beckering walk across the Wallington Avenue bridge and get into a vehicle on the other side around 12:15 p.m. Monday, Capt. Shawn Kudlacik said.

Beckering, who was known to police, emerged two minutes later and walked back across the bridge into Wallington, where he was met by Rock, the captain said.

"The suspect had his hands in his pockets," Kudlacik said. "He was shaking and wouldn't make eye contact with the lieutenant."

Rock ordered Beckering to remove his hands from his pockets, which he did -- pulling out the heroin with them, he said.

Beckering was charged with drug possession and released pending a court hearing.

