Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SEEN HIM? Police Search For Missing At-Risk Rutherford Man, 60
DV Pilot police & fire

Wallington Pizza Deliveryman Shot Dead, Car Crashes Outside Passaic ShopRite

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The delivery address is a quick ride from Jumbo's (at right on the map). Photo Credit: Googlemaps
Passaic ShopRite on Paulison Avenue. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A 27-year-old Wallington pizza delivery man was shot and killed in his car, which struck a tree outside the Passaic ShopRite before dawn Sunday, authorities said.

The victim, an Elmwood Park man who wasn't immediately identified, was pronounced dead at St Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson at 2:48 a.m., they said.

A half-hour earlier, police found the black 1998 Toyota Camry with his body inside after it struck some shopping carts and a tree outside the Paulison Avenue supermarket in Passaic.

He'd just made a delivery up the street in Clifton, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Mark Centurione said.

Sources told Daily Voice the victim worked for Jumbo's Pizza & Subs on Main Avenue in Wallington -- barely a 10-minute drive from the delivery address at 582 Paulison Avenue in Clifton.

Valdes asked that anyone with additional information about this incident contact her office's tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Clifton Police Detective Bureau at (973) 470-5908 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.