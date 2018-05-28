Washington Township Four-Car Pileup Sends Three To Hospital

Three victims were hospitalized after a four-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon in Washington Township.

None of the injuries was considered serious after the pileup at the Van Emburgh and Washington avenues.

Two flatbed tow trucks cleared the wreckage -- two of them Jeeps -- from the busy intersection.

Washington Township police, firefighters and EMS responded along with an ambulance from Hackensack University Medical Center.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this article.

