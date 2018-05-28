Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Washington Township Four-Car Pileup Sends Three To Hospital

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
None of the injuries was considered serious after the pileup at the Van Emburgh and Washington avenues.
None of the injuries was considered serious after the pileup at the Van Emburgh and Washington avenues. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Three victims were hospitalized after a four-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon in Washington Township.

None of the injuries was considered serious after the pileup at the Van Emburgh and Washington avenues.

Two flatbed tow trucks cleared the wreckage -- two of them Jeeps -- from the busy intersection.

Washington Township police, firefighters and EMS responded along with an ambulance from Hackensack University Medical Center.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this article.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.