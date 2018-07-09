WATCH: Bergenfield's 'Coolest Cop' Jumps In For Splash Pad Fun

"Do it! Do it! Do it!" a group of children chanted at Bergenfield's Applegate Park splash pad.

Standing at the center of the action Wednesday was borough police Officer Ahmed Alagha.

The officer handed his radio and sunglasses to his partner and, to the kids' delight, ran under the water mushroom for an entire two seconds.

The kids shrieked with joy ( see video above ).

"I needed that on a hot day," said the officer, hailed a hero by the youngsters.

"And," he said, "it's community policing."

******

WANT STORIES LIKE THIS BEFORE THEY'RE PUBLISHED?

FOLLOW DAILY VOICE ON INSTAGRAM: @DAILYVOICEBERGENCOUNTY

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.