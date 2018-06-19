Wayne Detective Cracks Cold-Case, Makes Arrest In Pre-Dawn Bakery Robbery

A Wayne police detective working a 5-year-old cold-case assembled the pieces and charged a Paterson man with robbing a local bakery.

Detective David Hoppe pored over “all the files of evidence along with interviews of witness and suspects” stemming from the 3:55 a.m. Valentine’s Day 2013 holdup of Gencarelli’s Bakery on Valley Road by three armed men, Detective Capt. Laurence Martin said Friday.

Hoppe then charged Raul Revilla, 34, of Paterson three weeks ago with robbery, burglary, theft, conspiracy and various weapons counts, Martin said.

Revilla remained held in the Passaic County Jail while authorities pursue the other suspects, the captain said.

