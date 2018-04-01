Wayne PD: Burglars Snatch Owner's Chain, Try To Take Drugs, Safe

WAYNE, N.J. -- A trio of Wayne police officers caught two burglars after they'd snatched a gold chain from the owner's neck and tried to steal prescription drugs and a safe, authorities said.

Responding to a home in the 1100 block of Valley Road on Monday afternoon, Officers Nicholas Henriquez, Colin Bush and Erik Ferschman found a large hole kicked through a rear door, Detective Capt. Laurence Martin said.

Inside, they confronted Nicholas Theobald, 32, of Wayne and Dwight Kwon Torres, 29, of Saddle Brook, he said.

A judge on Tuesday ordered Theobald held pending further court action on charges of strong-armed robbery, burglary and theft, among other counts. He was also wanted on a warrant out of Paterson, records show.

The judge also released Torres pending further court action on a burglary charge, records show.

