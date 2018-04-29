Wayne PD: 'Just Acting Stupid' Passenger Who Yelled For Help Had 5 Warrants

WAYNE, N.J. – A passenger who screamed to Wayne police from the window of a passing car later told them he was “just acting stupid” – then was busted for having not only a small amount of marijuana but five outstanding arrest warrants, including one from Florida, authorities said.

Officers Ken Hart and Skylar Cauceglia were in the parking lot of a commercial property at Ratzer Road and a Route 23 service road when the two-door 2008 Toyota passed them Monday night, Detective Capt. Laurence Martin said.

The passenger – identified as 28-year-old Markel K. Morris of Paterson – “was screaming out the window in their direction as if in need of assistance,” Martin said.

After stopping the car, the officers smelled burnt marijuana, Martin said.

Morris apologized, after which the officers found a small amount of marijuana in the car, the captain said.

A computer check on Morris turned up the warrants – out of Florida, Franklin Lakes, Bloomfield, Dover and Pequannock, he said.

The driver was released without charges and Morris was sent to the Passaic County Jail on a marijuana possession count and a resolution of the warrants, worth a combined $3,250, Martin said.

