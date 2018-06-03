Wayne PD: Nodding-Out Elections Poll Worker Busted With Heroin

A drugged-out poll worker during Tuesday's election in Wayne was found carrying heroin after he nodded out nearly fell face-first into the floor, police said.

Officer Mark Ciaviarella was working security at the Schuyler Colfax middle school when he spotted 30-year-old Sean Colligan, Detective Capt. Laurence Martin said.

"He was constantly moving, could not sit still, shaking his head aggressively," Martin said. "His eyes were droopy and his head shaking in an attempt to keep himself awake."

Colligan -- who records show has a drug-related criminal history -- got up and went to his car and the men's room several times, the captain said.

"While sitting in the polling station, [he] nodded out while attempting to eat a snack and almost crashed face-first into the floor," he said.

Ciaciarella assisted by Sgt. Michael McNIff spoke with Colligan and found him carrying an used glassine envelope of heroin and a torn one stamped "DORNEY PARK," the captain said.

"Several uniformed and plainclothes officers responded and assisted in making sure the school was free from any other contraband and was secure," Martin said.

The captain praised school staff and other pool workers "for assisting to make sure the school was safe for the children attending during this incident."

Colligan, of Mohwak Trail, was processed at police headquarters and released pending a court hearing on charges of drug and drug paraphernalia possession, being under the influence and having drugs in a motor vehicle.

