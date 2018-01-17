Wayne Police: Ex-Employee Burglarized Popular Hamburg Turnpike Restaurant

WAYNE, N.J. -- It's why detectives always ask for a list of former employees: Wayne police on Friday arrested an ex-restaurant worker from Pompton Lakes who they said burglarized a popular local eatery he used to work for.

Detective Henry Ellis worked the case for several weeks before arresting Drew J Canning, 27, for the Dec. 10 break-in at Mc Cobbs Restaurant on Hamburg Turnpike, authorities said.

Canning took cash register drawers, along with rolled coins, tip jars and a few hundred dollars or so in cash, Detective Capt. Laurence Martin said.

He didn't stop there, the captain said: Canning then tried to break into the company safe but was unsuccessful.

Police learned of Canning's possible involvement and that the cash drawers apparently had been thrown into the Ramapo River, Martin said.

Canning surrendered to police and was taken to the Passaic County Jail, pending a detention hearing, on burglary and theft charges.

