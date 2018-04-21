Were Three Englewood Street Robberies In One Night Related?

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. – Two victims were beaten and another had a chain snatched during three separate robberies the same night in Englewood, said authorities who were trying to determine whether the muggings were related.

The first victim told police he was working on his car in the 200 block of Liberty Road just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday when two men – both black and in their 20s -- approached him and demanded money.

One was carrying a handgun that he struck the victim in the head with, Capt. Timothy Torell said.

The pair fled with an undisclosed amount of cash from the victim, who had to seek medical treatment, the captain said.

The victim described one as shorter than the other, with a curly Afro on top and shaved sides, Torell said.

About three hours later, a 17-year-old city boy told police he was mugged by four bandits in the area of West Palisade Avenue and Cross Street, the captain said.

The victim “sustained significant but non-life threatening injuries during the robbery” and was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Hospital by ambulance, Torell said.

A little over a half-hour later, another 17-year-old city resident had his chain snatched by two men – both black, one shorter than the other -- while walking home along Tenafly Road near Charles Street, the captain said.

The taller suspect was described as being over six feet tall and heavyset, with long, shaggy sideburns.

Detectives were continuing to interview the victims while collecting video from the areas where the robberies occurred, Torell said.

All of the victims are Hispanic, he noted.

Torell asked that anyone with information that can help police find those responsible call the Englewood Detective Bureau: (201) 568-4875 . They can remain anonymous, he said.

Ther local CrimeStoppers group is also issuing a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that significantly assists in the investigations.

CrimeStoppers can be contacted 24-7 at 1-844-466-6789 . Tips can also be submitted through www.bergencrimestoppers.org .

