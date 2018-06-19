West Milford Police Rescue Mom, Youngsters, Seize Barricaded Boyfriend

West Milford police privately kept a woman on the line as they stormed a house and took her barricaded boyfriend into custody, rescuing her and their two young children, authorities said.

Anthony J. Damico, 28, remained held in the Passaic County Jail Friday following the Thursday morning incident.

Township police activated their Special Operations Unit and made contact with the woman without Damico’s knowledge following the 7 a.m. call of a barricaded subject, Lt. Stephen Singerline said.

She “was able to verify details of the incident, which was still unfolding,” he said.

Assisted by uniformed officer and detectives, the unit got into the Macopin Road home and got everyone out without injury, the lieutenant said.

Damico was charged with criminal restraint, making terroristic threats, child endangerment, criminal coercion and simple assault, among other counts.

