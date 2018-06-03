Contact Us
Westwood Patriarch, 72, Charged With Attempted Murder In Stabbing

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Troy Jones
Troy Jones Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving / INSET: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

UPDATE: Authorities charged a 72-year-old Westwood homeowner with attempted murder for stabbing his wife and aggravated assault for attacking his daughter in their home Tuesday night.

Troy Jones also faces illegal weapons charges, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Wednesday.

None of the injuries appeared life-threatening after Jones stabbed his 67-year-old wife, Cathy, and assaulted their 31-year-daughter, Ashleigh, in their home at the corner of Westwood Boulevard and Hooper Street, law enforcement sources told Daily Voice.

Cathy Jones was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center by Advanced Life Support after being stabbed, they said. She likely will survive, although "she was hurt bad," one said.

Her husband was brought out on a stretcher, as well, a neighbor told Daily Voice, adding that "both of them didn't look good."

Ashleigh Jones was also hospitalized with serious wounds, authorities said.

Westwood, Emerson, Norwood and Hillsdale sent ambulances.

Both the Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification also responded along with police from Westwood and Hillsdale.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.

