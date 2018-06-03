Westwood Patriarch, 72, Facing Charges In Possible Attempted Murder-Suicide

UPDATE: Three family members were hospitalized after a homeowner stabbed his wife and daughter in a possible attempted murder-suicide Tuesday night in Westwood, authorities said.

None of the injuries appeared life-threatening after 72-year-old Troy Jones stabbed his 67-year-old wife, Cathy, and their 31-year-daughter, Ashleigh, in their home at the corner of Westwood Boulevard and Hooper Street, law enforcement sources told Daily Voice.

Cathy Jones was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center by Advanced Life Support after being stabbed, they said.

She likely will survive, although "she was hurt bad," one said.

Her husband was brought out on a stretcher, as well, a neighbor told Daily Voice, adding that "both of them didn't look good."

Ashleigh Jones walked out of the house and was taken to the hospital, he said.

Authorities were considering attempted murder charges against Troy Jones, sources said.

Westwood, Emerson, Norwood and Hillsdale sent ambulances.

Both the Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification also responded along with police from Westwood and Hillsdale.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.

