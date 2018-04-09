Contact Us
WHAT YOU THINK: Should All Bergen Schools Have Armed Guards?

Jerry DeMarco
What do you think?
What do you think? Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

Two regional high schools in Bergen County -- Northern and Pascack Valley -- have recently hired off-duty police officers for protection.

Poll
Should Passaic County schools have armed guards?
Current Results

Should Passaic County schools have armed guards?

  • Yes -- if they are active off-duty police officers from town.
    43%
  • Yes -- if they are retired police officers.
    39%
  • No -- it would frighten the children.
    10%
  • No -- it's too expensive.
    7%

Lodi’s has eight retired police officers with active shooter training patrolling its schools. So do Lodi and Mahwah.

Local police and experts elsewhere say that schools are best protected from shooters by public safety professionals.

Opponents say armed guards in combat gear frighten youngsters. Others question what the cost will do to their taxes.

What do you think?

