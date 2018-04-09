WHAT YOU THINK: Should All Bergen Schools Have Armed Guards?

Two regional high schools in Bergen County -- Northern and Pascack Valley -- have recently hired off-duty police officers for protection.

Lodi’s has eight retired police officers with active shooter training patrolling its schools. So do Lodi and Mahwah.

Local police and experts elsewhere say that schools are best protected from shooters by public safety professionals.

Opponents say armed guards in combat gear frighten youngsters. Others question what the cost will do to their taxes.

What do you think?

