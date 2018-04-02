Winds Topple Ridgewood Utility Poles

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. -- High winds Wednesday toppled two utility poles in Ridgewood.

The two poles tipped in a PSE&G right of way off North Maple Avenue.

The right of way, which supports high tension electric lines running between sub stations in Fair Lawn and Waldwick, abuts a popular athletic field complex and running/walking track.

Ridgewood police firefighters and Emergency Services personnel secured the area until PSE&G crews could repair the damage.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.

