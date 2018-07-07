Woman Killed By Car In Edgewater Parking Garage

Contact Us
SOJO Spa in Edgewater
SOJO Spa in Edgewater

A woman was killed in an Edgewater parking garage Sunday night after she was pinned beneath a slow-moving car, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on the third level of the SOJO Spa Club on River Road, borough police said in a release.

Responding officers lifted the car off her and administered aid before Edgewater EMS took her to nearby Palisades Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 8:42 p.m.

An investigation was continuing.

