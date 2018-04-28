Contact Us
Woodland Park Police Officer Charged With Theft

Jerry DeMarco
Thomas Bolen
Thomas Bolen Photo Credit: COURTESY: Passaic County Prosecutor's Office

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. – A Woodland Park police officer was charged with theft, authorities said Monday night.

Sgt. Thomas Bolen, 46, was issued a summons to appear in court to answer a theft charge, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Valdes said the crimes occurred “on or April 1, 2016, through on or about December 2, 2016, from the Borough of Woodland Park” while Bolen worked as a police officer.

“It is alleged that he received compensation from the Borough for work he did not perform, and that the value of that compensation exceeded $500 but was less than $75,000,” she said, without elaborating.

